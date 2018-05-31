Share this article

Esperanza Spalding, pictured playing the UB CFA in 2012, is one big name in the Saratoga Jazz Festival lineup. (Buffalo News file photo)

Jeff Miers says these summer shows are worthy of a road trip

| Published | Updated

You could certainly enjoy a summer packed with great live music without leaving town at all.

But if you've got what Joni Mitchell called "the urge for going," here are a few shows worth hitting the road for.

Radiohead

July 19 and 20 at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ont.

Still one of the most interesting and consistently excellent rock bands going.

Thom Yorke of Radiohead. The band plays two shows in Toronto this summer. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

*****

David Byrne

August 5 at  CMAC, Canandaigua, NY, 

If you saw Byrne's recent show at UB's Center for the Arts, you know this tour is road-trip worthy.

David Byrne plays CMAC in Canandaigua this summer. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

*****

Phish: Curveball

Aug. 17-19 at Watkins Glen

These guys know how to throw a festival. They should - Curveball is their 11th!

Phish will present its 11th summer festival in the form of this summer's Curveball. (Cory Schwartz/Getty Images)

*****

ELO with Dawes

Aug. 18 at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ont.

This is as close as Jeff Lyne is getting to us. Check ELO off your bucket list with a 90-minute ride.

Jeff Lynne's ELO hits Toronto this summer. ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

*****

Saratoga Jazz Festival

June 23 and 24 at SPAC, Saratoga Springs

Herbie Hancock, Joey Alexander, Keyon Harrold, Jon Batiste with the Dap Kings, Esperanza Spalding with Terri Lyne Carrington and Nicholas Payton, Jane Bunnet, and many others, at one of the very finest concert venues in the state of New York.

*****

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

June 12 at Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Ont.

This band released six albums over the past year. More importantly, they're all epic.

Michael Cavanaugh, Joey Walker, Cook Craig, Ambrose Kenny Smith, Eric Moore, Stu Mackenzie and Lucas Skinner of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. The band plays Toronto this summer. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

