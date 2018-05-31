Jeff Miers says these summer shows are worthy of a road trip

You could certainly enjoy a summer packed with great live music without leaving town at all.

But if you've got what Joni Mitchell called "the urge for going," here are a few shows worth hitting the road for.

Radiohead



July 19 and 20 at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ont.



Still one of the most interesting and consistently excellent rock bands going.

*****

David Byrne

August 5 at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY,

If you saw Byrne's recent show at UB's Center for the Arts, you know this tour is road-trip worthy.

*****

Phish: Curveball

Aug. 17-19 at Watkins Glen

These guys know how to throw a festival. They should - Curveball is their 11th!

*****

ELO with Dawes

Aug. 18 at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ont.



This is as close as Jeff Lyne is getting to us. Check ELO off your bucket list with a 90-minute ride.

*****

Saratoga Jazz Festival

June 23 and 24 at SPAC, Saratoga Springs



Herbie Hancock, Joey Alexander, Keyon Harrold, Jon Batiste with the Dap Kings, Esperanza Spalding with Terri Lyne Carrington and Nicholas Payton, Jane Bunnet, and many others, at one of the very finest concert venues in the state of New York.

*****

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

June 12 at Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Ont.

This band released six albums over the past year. More importantly, they're all epic.