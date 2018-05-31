It will be peachy in Niagara County this September

More than 35,000 people are expected to attend the 61st annual Niagara County Peach Festival Sept. 6-9 on Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston.

This is the first year the festival will fully open on a Thursday night with food, craft, vendors and rides operational. Last year the opening on Thursday was a ride preview night.

The Peach Festival has been held by the Lewiston Kiwanis since 1958, and has raised more than $1 million in goods and donations for area charities and organizations.

Fresh peaches grown in Niagara County will be used for the peach shortcake. More than 13,000 pounds of locally harvested peaches are expected to be served along with fresh shortcake from DiCamillo Bakery.