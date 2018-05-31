Hype machine is cranked up for do-it-all Dahlin

The goal seemed simple: Talk to NHL scouts, ask for in-depth descriptions of three parts of Rasmus Dahlin's game and relay what makes the defenseman special in those areas.

There was a problem. The scouts refused to get tied down to just three parts of Dahlin's game.

"He's more or less a complete package," Goran Stubb, director of NHL European Scouting, said by phone from Finland. "He's a very good skater. He has an excellent understanding of the game. He can shoot. He can pass. He can set up plays. He's just a great natural talent.

"I don't think there's anything he doesn't do well."

In other words, turn the hype machine up another notch.

The Buffalo Sabres are expected to draft Dahlin with the No. 1 overall pick June 22, and they'll get a player who has the skills to lead the rush, pick corners, avoid defenders, disrupt forwards and create space.

Let's start with the rushes. Dahlin's ability to move at full speed without losing the puck is unmatched for a player his age. The 18-year-old is like a street magician, deftly switching directions to confuse people.

"As with all young players, he's sometimes a little overenthusiastic," Stubb said. "He likes to do a little too much, but that's something a coach can teach him to make his game more simple. He doesn't need to be fancy."

Once Dahlin starts moving, he has a knack for finding open ice. He can shoot when he gets there.

In 2013 and 2014, Dahlin scored 35 goals in 18 games in Sweden's under-16 second division. He moved up to the first division and scored 19 times in 15 games.

The production bumped him to the junior-18 elite division at just 14 years old. He promptly potted 12 goals in 18 games.

This season in the professional Swedish Hockey League, he tied for fourth among defensemen with seven goals in 41 games. The shot has maintained its velocity and accuracy as the competition has improved.

"He puts the puck wherever he wants it," Stubb said. "It's very seldom that you see that, and he can also do it at full speed."

Normally, the drawback to offensive defensemen is their defense. Dahlin earns praise for that aspect of the game, too. His defending skills have been likened to Nicklas Lidstrom, who joins Bobby Orr as the two best defensemen in NHL history.

"Lidstrom knew how to get in people's way," Joe McDonnell, the Dallas Stars' director of amateur scouting, told NHL.com. "It's just like Dahlin. You never want to overexert or hurt yourself with physical play. That's not his game. It wasn't Nick's game.

"It's just being in the right place at the right time. That's how Dahlin plays the game because he's so smart."

While Dahlin won't become the most feared hitter in the NHL, he can use his 6-foot-2, 181-pound frame to inflict damage.

"He has a little bite to his game, too, so it's well-rounded," said the head European scout for an NHL team, who was granted anonymity because his organization doesn't allow scouts to speak to the media. "There's still some growing. He's not even filled out yet. He's going to get bigger through the years."

As people continue to talk about Dahlin, the hype will get bigger, too. The defenseman has the humility to handle it.

"Everyone's been watching and focusing on him all year, and he just plays his same game," said the NHL European scout. "The biggest key for him is he's a really down-to-earth kid. He is as good as they come right now."