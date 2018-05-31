HESS, Catherine M. (Leahy)

HESS - Catherine M. (nee Leahy)

May 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Dr. Paul (Marisa), late George (Florence), Mary Beth (Patrick) Farruggio, John (Linda) and Joanne (Mark) Wojtkiewicz; dearest grandmother of fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; sister of Juvenal F. Leahy OFM and the late James, late Thomas, late Mary, late Mercedes and the late Joan. Also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY Friday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble in church. Flowers gratefully declined. www.wendelandloecherinc.com