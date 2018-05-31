Here's how to get free tickets to see Judah & The Lion

Pop-folk trio Judah & The Lion is set to swing through Buffalo in a free show sponsored by 103.3 The Edge at 7 p.m. June 15 in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

The free concerts tickets are available now simply by tuning in to the modern rock station.

Once again being presented by 103.3 the Edge's "Pop Up & Unplugged" concert series, the Nashville genre-blending trio will be making a quick return to town after performing back in October at the Theatre District venue. The radio station previously hosted PAC North West outfit Band of Horses under the concert series banner in November of 2016.

The band's most recent release, the sophomore titled "Folk Hop n' Roll," was shared in 2016.

Opening the concert is the Buffalo’s hard-driving rock act First Ward, fronted by singer-songwriter Zak Ward.