Deaths Death Notices
HENDERSON, Beverly A. (Grosskopf)
HENDERSON - Beverly A.
(nee Grosskopf)
Age 74, of the City of Tonawanda, May 27, 2018. Wife of 50 years of Robert W. Henderson; mother of Dawn (fiance; William Schreiber), Scott (Yvonne) and Derek (Marie) Henderson; grandmother of Jason, Nicole, Austin USMC, Heather, Alexandra, Miranda and Ryan; daughter of the late Harold and Doris Grosskopf; sister of Donna (Bruce) Blinston, Robert (Betty) and Ronald (Andrea) Grosskopf, Susan (Denis) Darveaux, Lori (Keith) Domon and the late Thomas Grosskopf; sister-in-law of Debbie (late Thomas) Grosskopf, Wanda (Paul) Haak, Richard (Betty) Henderson and Cathy (Silvio) Agnello; step-sister of David (Nancy) Grosskopf and the late James Grosskopf and step-sister-in-law of Marcia (late James) Grosskopf. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Beverly was a 1961 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a life member of Frontiersmen Post 7545 VFW Auxiliary. "She was a nice lady." Calling hours will be held today, Thursday only from 2-5 PM at the JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 5 o'clock Thursday evening following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com
Funeral Home:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
