HENDERSON, Beverly A. (Grosskopf)

HENDERSON - Beverly A.

(nee Grosskopf)

Age 74, of the City of Tonawanda, May 27, 2018. Wife of 50 years of Robert W. Henderson; mother of Dawn (fiance; William Schreiber), Scott (Yvonne) and Derek (Marie) Henderson; grandmother of Jason, Nicole, Austin USMC, Heather, Alexandra, Miranda and Ryan; daughter of the late Harold and Doris Grosskopf; sister of Donna (Bruce) Blinston, Robert (Betty) and Ronald (Andrea) Grosskopf, Susan (Denis) Darveaux, Lori (Keith) Domon and the late Thomas Grosskopf; sister-in-law of Debbie (late Thomas) Grosskopf, Wanda (Paul) Haak, Richard (Betty) Henderson and Cathy (Silvio) Agnello; step-sister of David (Nancy) Grosskopf and the late James Grosskopf and step-sister-in-law of Marcia (late James) Grosskopf. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Beverly was a 1961 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a life member of Frontiersmen Post 7545 VFW Auxiliary. "She was a nice lady." Calling hours will be held today, Thursday only from 2-5 PM at the JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 5 o'clock Thursday evening following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com