HALLETT, Preston Leon

HALLETT - Preston Leon Age 69, of North Tonawanda, May 29, 2018. Husband of 48 years of Linda Jenell (nee Mindrup) Hallett; father of Tiffany (Brett) Nowacki and Michael (fiance;e Amanda Dehlinger) Hallett; grandfather of Miranda, Sydney and Kyle Nowacki; brother of Ron Hallett and the late Marsha Caughlan. Preston Leon was a longtime volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, June 3rd at 2:00 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. Chaplain Terry Bush will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon Volunteer Fire Co., 852 Lyndon Center Rd., Cuba, NY 14727. Your condolences may be shared online at www.rothfuneral.com