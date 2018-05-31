Good news for Perry's Ice Cream fans in Maryland

Perry's Ice Cream fans in Maryland will be able to cool down with Panda Paws, Mint-Ting-A-Ling and 18 other Perry's flavors this summer.

The Akron-based brand has expanded into the state via all eight Wegmans stores there.

Expats and new fans alike now have access to 20 different flavors in family-size cartons at the stores, including four limited-time retro flavors such as Parkerhouse Cherry and Heavenly Hash.

Perry's and Wegmans went ahead with the expansion after a successful rollout into 10 Virginia stores over the past year. The remaining two Virginia stores, in Dulles and Chantilly, are also being added.