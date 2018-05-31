GIANCARLO, Michael J.

GIANCARLO - Michael J. May 28, 2018 age 81 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved father of Michael C. Giancarlo and Gina (Eric) Scheda; dear grandfather of Michael (Mackenzie) Giancarlo, Dina Giancarlo (Dustin Dros) and Alex Scheda; father-in-law of Donna Giancarlo; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial in Queen of Martyrs Church 180 George Urban Blvd. on Saturday, June 2 at 9 AM. Entombment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Giancarlo was a member of Local 210. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.