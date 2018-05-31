BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Annual Buffalo Bisons Kids Day
Kids enjoy the Buffalo Bisons' annual Kids Day game at Coca-Cola Field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kids enjoy the Buffalo Bisons' annual Kids Day game at Coca-Cola Field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons face the Columbus Clippers at Coca-Cola Field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Samiya Harden from the Charter school for Applied Technologies throws out a first pitch prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Brianna Harden from Elma Elementary school throws out a first pitch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Students from Lewiston-Porter High School sing the national anthem prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Students from St. Mary's School for the Deaf sign the national anthem prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Students from St. Mary's School for the Deaf sign the national anthem prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Students from St. Mary's School for the Deaf sign the national anthem prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Students from St. Mary's School for the Deaf sign the national anthem prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons Manager Bobby Meacham tapes up the lineup chart prior to playing the Columbus Clippers.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons pitcher Chris Rowley throws to the Columbus Clippers.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons pitcher Chris Rowley throws to the Columbus Clippers.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Buffalo Bisons fan looks through a box at the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Roemon Fields singles against the Columbus Clippers in the first inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Roemon Fields runs to first on a single during first inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Anthony Alford flies out in the first inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Reese McGuire bunts a foul.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Reese McGuire gets caught stealing in the second inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Darnell Sweeney grounds out.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Ian Parmley flies out in the second inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Students from Boston Valley Elementary School cheer on the Buffalo Bisons.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons first baseman Jason Leblebijian holds Columbus Clippers baserunner Todd Hankins during the third inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons left fielder Anthony Alford makes a catch on a Columbus Clippers hit.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Tim Lopes grounds out in the third inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Roemon Field bunts a foul in the third inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Roemon Fields singles in the third inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Roemon Fields leads off first base after hitting a single in the third inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons manager Bobby Meacham in the third inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Randal Grichuk singles in the third inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Roemon Fields runs to third base on a third inning hit by Randal Grichuk.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons manager Bobby Meacham congratulates Roemon Fields after sliding into third base in the third inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Jason Leblebijian flies out to the Columbus Clippers during the third inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Coca-Cola Field is packed for its annual Kids Day celebration.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Roemon Fields get his third base hit of the game in the fourth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Roemon Fields runs to first base with his third base hit of the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Darnell Sweeney is congratulated on his run scored in the fourth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Darnell Sweeney is congratulated on his run scored in the fourth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons manager Booby Meacham talks with pitching coach Bob Stanley during the fifth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons third baseman Darnell Sweeney cannot handle a throw as Columbus Clippers Todd Hankins steals during the fifth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons pitcher Chris Rowley talks with pitching coach Bob Stanley during the fifth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons manager Bobby Meacham takes the ball from starter Chris Rowley during the fifth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Students from Colden Elementary School cheer on the Buffalo Bisons.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Roast Beef wins the mascot race.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Buffalo Bisons fan stays cool with an umbrella.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons manager Bobby Meacham during sixth inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons right fielder Ian Parmley makes catches a Columbus Clippers fly ball during the sixth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons right fielder Ian Parmley makes a sixth inning catch on a Columbus Clippers fly ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Reese McGuire singles in the sixth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons Lourdes Gurriel Jr. watches sixth inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Ian Parmley singles in the sixth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons manager Bobby Meacham cheers on his team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons' Tim Lopes singles in the sixth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons fans cheer on their team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bisons relief pitcher Luis Santos throws in the seventh inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Outdoor spaces: A peaceful setting in Parkside
Photos from our readers: National Selfie Day
Operation Clean Sweep
The long, grueling road to becoming a Buffalo firefighter
Free haircuts offered at Fireman's Park
Transforming grain elevator site to offices, apartments, malt museum
Smiles at Adult Swim On The Green at Canalside
Smiles at first Picnic in the Parkway of 2018
Photo:
1
/ 67
Thursday, May 31, 2018
The Buffalo Bisons hosted its annual Kids Day game on Thursday, May 31, 2018. They beat the Columbus Clippers, 4-3.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Bisons rally, win one for the kids
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article