Lancaster goaltender Ben Mazur is hugged by his father Dave, an assistant coach, after defeating Orchard Park for the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School on Wednesday May 30, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Joseph Shifflet carries the ball against Hamburg during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lancaster celebrates after defeating Orchard Park for the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's Jack Rettig and Williamsville East's Tanner Mearns battle for a loose ball during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Ryan Mitchell scores on Hamburg goaltender Jake Phillips during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lancaster goaltender Ben Mazur makes a save on Orchard Park during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's Anthony McDonnell carries the ball against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Ryan Jobson chases a loose ball against Lancaster during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East goaltender Joseph Amici makes a save against Hamburg during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lancaster defenseman Andrew Hersey chases an Orchard Park loose ball during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's Jared Milley celebrates a goal against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Zach Braun and Lancasteru2019s Anthony Scoma chase a loose ball during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's Spencer Nyhart moves the ball past Williamsville East defender Evan Isenberg during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lancaster's Mitch Forbes celebrates a goal against Orchard Park during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's Jack Rettig congratulates Brett Chiodo on his goal against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park goaltender Matt Holowka makes a save on Lancaster during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg celebrates a Brett Chiodo goal against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lancaster's Mitch Forbes moves the ball against Orchard Park during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg celebrates A.J. Demarco's goal against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lancaster's Ben Napleralski celebrates a goal by Alex Reimer against Orchard Park during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's A.J. Demarco celebrates his goal against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Coleman Jacobs celebrates a goal with teammates against Lancaster during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East forward Joseph Shifflet carries the ball against Hamburg during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park goaltender Matt Holowka makes a save on Lancaster's Ben Napleralski during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's Jack Rettig defends Williamsville East's Evan Isenberg during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Ben Ingalls moves the ball against Lancaster during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's Brett Chiodo defends Williamsville East forward Sam Melster during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Alex Reimer has the ball knocked away by Lancasteru2019s Patrick Kempke during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's Brett Chiodo defends Williamsville East's Samuel Meltser during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Coleman Jacobs celebrates his goal with Ryan Niles against Lancaster during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg and Williamsville East cleats during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lancaster goaltender Ben Mazur makes a save against Orchard Park during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's Anthony Manzella carries the ball against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lancaster goaltender Ben Mazur makes a save against Orchard Park during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg's Devin Collins celebrates his goal against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Liam McGowan is hit by Lancasteru2019s Brett Beetow during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg celebrates a Brett Chiodo goal against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Andrew Relosky scores on Lancaster goaltender Ben Mazur during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East goaltender Joseph Amici is scored on by Hamburg's A.J. Demarco during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Orchard Park's Andrew Relosky is checked by Lancaster's David Gaca during the Section VI Class A championship at Williamsville North High School.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg players celebrate A.J. Demarco's goal against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.
