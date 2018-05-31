The Museum of disABILITY History, documenting those with disabilities from ancient times to the present, and how they lived and were treated through history, located at 3826 Main St., in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The Museum of disABILITY History.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
David Mack- Hardiman, Associate Vice President of the Museum of disABILITY History stands by a display of Mr. Frank a man institutionalized for more than 30 years for being unruly when served food on a broken plate.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Jean Betances, left, and Rene Hernandez look at display of implements to help those with disabilities.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A straight jacket in a display.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A display documenting some of the institutions located in New York, this is one in Letchworth Village a former mental institution in Rockland County.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Jean Betances, right, and Rene Hernandez look at the Invacar on display at The Museum of disABILITY History, the car was leased to those with disabilities in the UK.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Jean Betances, looks at a display explaining the Invocar at The Museum of disABILITY History.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
An antique wheelchair.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
An advertisement for the wheel chair - tricycle for cripples and invalids.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Display with history of mobility aids, early crutches and wheelchairs.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Early model prosthesis on display.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Becky, a doll in wheelchair in recognition of the Paralympics.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A Special Olympics Wheaties box, celebrating inspirational athletes.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A Perkins Brailler is a "braille typewriter".
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Living aids, modified utensils and implements for people with disabilities.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A reproduction of the Healy Frame used for overcoming language barriers for newly arrived immigrants.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A barren room starkly displays how a institutionalized person lived in one off the many asylums across the country.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Display on the institutionalized, Mr. Frank was assigned to a psychiatric ward for 3 years and transferred to a VA hospital for the next 30 after getting into an altercation over food served on broken plate.
