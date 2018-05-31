From country to metal and hip-hop, we've got the concerts for you

With tongue firmly in cheek, I've crafted generic area music-fan archetypes and picked three shows to see this summer. In the process, the multi-genre depth of this summer's lineup smacked me right in the face. Don't let me hear anyone saying "There's nothing that interests me going on." This concert season is stacked.

Pop-country



Listens to WYRK; your favorite artist is Jason Aldean.

WYRK Taste of Country (June 8, Coca-Cola Field): This annual event was tailor-made for you. For $35, you can spend the day catching a bunch of artists including headliner Thomas Rhett, Chris Janson and Scotty McCreery.

Hipster

Checks out multiple shows per week; can't stomach big crowds; Arcade Fire lights up Spotify collection.

Alternative Buffalo's Kerfuffle (June 16, Canalside): The whole "I hate big crowds" thing is understandable, but you should be able to get over it for this, the most hipster-approved concert of the summer.

Suburban dad

Likes Americana; listens to satellite radio; favorite artist is the Old 97's.

Rhiannon Giddens (June 27, Asbury Hall) : Giddens has done important work to expand what Americana means. As a founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, she helped to reclaim folk and country music for the African-Americans whose work in the 1920s and '30s had largely been written out of the history of rural American music.You can't miss this one.

Metal lover

40-something who gave up on radio decades ago; heartbroken Iron Maiden hasn’t played Buffalo in seven years and that Slayer is calling it quits.

Black Pistol Fire (June 7, Buffalo Iron Works): Maybe it's not metal in the old-school manner, but this young and virile hard-rock outfit is more than worthy of raising your "goat-horns" on high.

Hip-hop

You're into underground and mainstream artists via YouTube and streaming services; loves Buffalo's Griselda Records roster and Kendrick Lamar equally.

Top Dawg Entertainment: The Championship Tour, featuring Kendrick Lamar (June 3, Darien Lake): In addition to seeing modern hip-hop's most exciting artist, you'll be treated to a celebration of the Top Dawg roster, with sets from SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and more.

College-bound teen

Wants to attend a few memorable concerts before going off to college; wishes Imagine Dragons was coming back.

Jack White (June 8, Artpark) : Jack White is 42, which might make him a bit suspect when you're 18, but shouldn't. This guy's still got the fire. (Sold out)

Classic rocker

Listens to 97 Rock; owns the entire Aerosmith catalog on CD.

Steven Tyler & the Loving Mary Band (June 12, Artpark): Tyler will basically exploit the "country loophole" –you can play rock 'n' roll and call it country, as long as there is at least one fiddle and one cowboy hat in evidence – through a set that will feature Aerosmith favorites.

Stressed parents

Looking to get out a few times this summer; has seen Justin Timberlake eight times.