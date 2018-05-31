Former Tee-to-Green president pleads guilty

Steven D. Blumhagen, the Amherst businessman convicted of fraud in connection with a golf operation 12 years ago, is in trouble with the law again.

Blumhagen, 67, pleaded guilty to bank theft before U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny this week and was ordered to pay $1.27 million in restitution to 19 victims.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys MaryEllen Kresse and Elizabeth Moellering said Blumhagen solicited money by promising it would pay for "advance fees" tied to a bond offering that would generate large sums off money.

In reality, he used the money for personal expenses, they said.

Investigated by the FBI, Blumhagen's guilty plea followed a 2006 conviction for mail fraud in connection with the Tee-to-Green Golf project in Buffalo. Blumhagen was company president at the time.