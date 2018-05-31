Flogging Molly returns for a night of boisterous Celtic rock

Flogging Molly boasts a profound, undying appreciation for life and living it. Western New York Irish rock fans have long appreciated the group's uplifting Celtic folk-punk ballads. The California band and its local fans will get together to celebrate a night of unabashed drink and music for a concert at 7 p.m. June 3 in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

Led by vocalist and guitarist Dave King, the seven-piece act continues to tour in support of its sixth studio album, "Life is Good." Area fans will be lucky to see the band for the second time on what is essentially an extension of the same tour which saw Flogging Molly play Rapids Theatre this past Halloween. The Town Ballroom concert is special for Buffalo, too, since Flogging Molly steps away for a night from a tour with Dropkick Murphys to return here.

What better way to wind down this muggy weekend than with a cold Guinness or Jameson and ginger ale whilst foot-tapping to "Drunken Lullabies" or longingly swaying along to "If I Ever Leave This World Alive"?

Sláinte.

Tickets are $35 at the door (cash only).