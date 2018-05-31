Erie County Democrats endorse Burke for 142nd Assembly District

The Erie County Democratic Committee endorsed County Legislator Patrick B. Burke Thursday night as the party's candidate in the 142nd Assembly District.

Burke was the clear winner in a voice vote of an estimated 120 voters, according to Democratic Committee office manager Thomas Arida.

“We need an effective, independent voice for the people of the 142nd District, and I’ve proven myself to be both in the County Legislature,” Burke, a South Buffalo native, said in a statement.

This sets up a rematch in the Nov. 6 election as Burke will again challenge Erik Bohen, who beat Burke 52 percent to 48 percent in a special election April 24. Bohen, a Buffalo special education teacher, is a Democrat who ran on the Republican and Conservative lines in the special election.

The district includes Lackawanna, Orchard Park, West Seneca and parts of Buffalo.