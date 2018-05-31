El-Behairy to run for state Senate in 60th District

Buffalo business strategies consultant Carima El-Behairy announced Thursday she is running as a Democrat for the state Senate seat held by Republican Chris Jacobs.

El-Behairy, 50, said she will campaign for the 60th Senate District seat on a platform advocating for quality education, including universal pre-K, improving health care access and affordability, early voting and other election reforms, and preservation with development.

She said in her announcement that she co-founded a creative software and publishing company, P22 type foundry, and served as its managing partner for two decades. She has been the treasurer for Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York since 2013 and previously served on its board of directors for nine years.

Jacobs, a former Erie County clerk from Buffalo, defeated Democrat Amber Small to win election to the Senate in 2016.