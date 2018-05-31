EHDE, Timothy R.

EHDE - Timothy R. May 29, 2018, of Grand Island. Husband of Irene (nee Austin) Ehde; father of Rene (Larry) Acklin and Stacy (Matthew) Genco; grandfather of Kayla, Joshua and Ryan Acklin, Isabella and Alex Genco; brother of Brenda Abdelnour and Marjorie Sanders; son in law of Janet and the late Charles Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or St. Martin-In-The-Fields Episcopal Church, 2587 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, where Memorial Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Mr. Ehde served 10 years in the US Navy in the Submarine Service on the USS Robert E. Lee SSBN 601. Arrangements by Kaiser Funeral Home.