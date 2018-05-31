She needed help, but brother waited. Now he faces a homicide charge for her overdose

Niagara County deputies have lodged a homicide charge against a man who they say did too little to help his sister as she died from an overdose.

Chief Deputy Michael Dunn said the unusual step has become necessary as the opioid epidemic takes lives in the nation's biggest cities and smallest towns.

"People make their decisions," Dunn said, speaking for the Sheriff's Office. "But they are accountable for their actions."

He acknowledged the move was rare for the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. But it conforms with a national trend in which police and prosecutors are lodging charges against people who might have been bystanders in an overdose death. The New York Times reported recently that prosecutors are increasingly treating such deaths as homicides, with friends, relatives and fellow users facing charges, usually for sharing drugs or helping administer them.

The Niagara County case centers on Christyna Wells of Oakfield. She was 33 and a mother of three children, her family said when it announced her unexpected death. Dunn said she would be alive today if her brother had quickly sought help.

Christyna Wells and a brother, Daniel E. Wells, 29, of Royalton, were at a drug house in downtown Niagara Falls on Nov. 10 when Christyna began to overdose, Dunn said. But instead of immediately calling for an ambulance, her brother lifted her into his car to begin the drive back to his home in Royalton, Dunn said.

The approximately 30-mile journey took almost an hour because Daniel Wells got lost finding his way out of Niagara Falls, Dunn said. Once Wells got his sister back to his residence in the 9400 block of Ridge Road in Royalton, he called for an ambulance.

By then it was too late, Dunn said. Deputies believe the woman died during the journey.

After waiting for autopsy results and consulting with the District Attorney's Office, the Sheriff's Office days ago charged Wells with criminally negligent homicide, a Class E felony that can bring up to four years in prison.

Under the law, a person is guilty of criminally negligent homicide when they "engage in conduct so serious that it creates or contributes to a substantial and unjustifiable risk" that a death will occur.

Five years ago, a case like this would have been very uncommon, said Buffalo lawyer John V. Elmore, who has worked as a prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the State Attorney General's Office. In today's climate, prosecutors can be expected to become more aggressive in placing charges in opioid deaths, he said.

"I would say it's a defensible case, but it's also a chargeable case," Elmore said of the charge lodged against Daniel Wells.

"A lot of the evidence is going to involve whether this defendant made a confession or a statement to police and what that statement says about what he saw concerning the condition of his sister ... and what his own mental condition was," Elmore said.

As these types of cases become more common, appeals courts will weigh in to give prosecutors and defense lawyers more direction, he said.

Wells pleaded not guilty to the charge when arraigned Tuesday. He is to return to Royalton Town Court June 14.

While he was released without bail, Wells is being held in the Niagara County Jail on unrelated charges, the Sheriff's Office said.