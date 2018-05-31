COMPISE, Robert

COMPISE - Robert May 30, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Holland); dearest father of Robert and Michele (Eric) Kowanski; also survived by six grandchildren; son of the late Joseph and Flora Compise; brother of the late Joan (late Jack) Brosius. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Friday, June 1st from 3-7 PM with a Chapel Service at 6:30 PM.