Check out these can't-miss summer concerts

Gusto's contributing music writers Michael Farrell and Mac McGuire share their choices for the concerts they are most looking forward to seeing over the summer.

Mike's picks

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart

June 2, Artpark

Arguably the summer’s finest two-for-one affair, the Lewiston date teams two invigorating acts that have dazzled Queen City crowds on conventional and unconventional headlining visits. Recall the soulful Rateliff's memorably sweaty visit to Cobblestone's Lockhouse Distillery while touring on its 2015 self-titled breakthrough.

Street Dogs

June 11, Mohawk Place

Hate the Patriots. Despise the Bruins. But when cataloging your hatred for all things Boston, please leave Street Dogs out of it. Fronted by former Dropkick Murphys conscience Mike McColgan, the act pulsates as a punk-powered advocate for working class endurance—and swings with the same Irish fist as the “Do or Die” iteration of McColgan’s previous band of pro-union rousers.

Beck at Rockin' at the Knox

July 16, Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Last September’s U2 tour stop at New Era Field was impressive—and it had to be. Why? Because Beck was that show’s opener, and his performance nearly stole the night. Cuts off seminal '90s albums like “Mellow Gold” and “Odelay” still sound fresh, and now intermingle brilliantly with the artist’s relentlessly inventive modern work.

Fleet Foxes

July 27, Artpark

It’s only natural to wonder how Robin Pecknold’s Fleet Foxes could possibly replicate the kind of panaceatic instrumentation and harmonies plied on its self-titled debut, 2011’s “Helplessness Blues” or last year’s “Crack-Up” in a live performance. But rest assured, they do, and the band’s live performance in the right environment—such as sunset off Niagara Gorge—can be memorable.

Descendents

Aug. 3, Buffalo RiverWorks

The last time iconic punk quartet Descendents unloaded in Buffalo, its name graced the marquee at Showplace Theatre. That was 20 years ago. Showplace is shuttered, but thankfully, the Milo Aukerman-fronted outfit has reunited (again) to tour its string of bespectacled, pop-punk anthems for longtime fans, as well as a younger generation unknowingly touched by its influence.

Mac's picks

Beck

July 16, Rockin' at the Knox at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Previously in town opening for U2 at New Era Field at the tailed end of last summer, the eclectic alternative rock artist will bring a sold-out show to the Albright-Knox outdoor stage. After last year's misstep of bill, Beck, still on tour in support of his divisive 2017 album "Colors," should join acts like Wilco, My Morning Jacket and the National in Rockin' the Knox lore.

Mothers

July 17 at 9th Ward at Babeville

Not to be lost in the shuffle of some of summer's bigger name tickets, Georgia's vulnerable indie-folk outfit Mothers will hit town to perform tracks off its buzz-worthy 2016 debut "When You Walk a Long Distance You Are Tired." Fans of fellow indie artists Angel Olsen, Joanna Newsom and Big Thief would be wise to settle into the comfy basement venue for the evening.

Father John Misty

July 26 at Canalside

The last time Josh Tillman played Buffalo, he had the entire sold-out crowd at the Town Ballroom eating out of the palm of his hand while performing show-stopping numbers off of his breakthrough album "I Love You, Honeybear." Now playing his biggest local stage yet at Canalside, the sardonic crooner will be back to debut songs from his much-anticipated new record. "God's Favorite Customer." On-the-rise singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus will open the show.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Aug. 8 at Asbury Hall at Babeville

Known for grand and life-altering musical compositions, Montreal's influential post-rock collective will be back in the Queen City to in support of its 2017 return-to-form album "Luciferian Towers." The orchestral genre heavyweights, playing their first local shows since 2012, should fit in perfectly within Babeville's sonically rich church walls.