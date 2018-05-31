Buffalo man sentenced to 6 months in jail for setting his home on fire

A Buffalo man was sentenced to six months in jail for setting his home on fire in November, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Thursday.

Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi also ordered five years of probation for Christopher Krause, 36.

Krause on Nov. 11 started a fire while cooking in the detached garage of his Willet Street home in Buffalo, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Krause pleaded guilty to fourth-degree arson, the only charge in the indictment, in April.

Flynn commended the investigative work by Lt. James Otwell of the Buffalo Fire Department.