Buffalo Diocese puts priest on leave after allegations of abuse

A priest who served for 50 years in the Diocese of Buffalo has been put on administrative leave after an abuse complaint was lodged against him, the diocese announced Thursday.

The diocese is investigating the complaint against the Rev. Mark J. Wolski, who served at SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Hamburg before he retired in 2012 at the age of 70, according to an article about him that appeared last year in WNY Catholic, the diocesan newsletter.

"Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint," the diocese said in a statement.

Wolski also served as the hospital chaplain at Women & Children's Hospital starting in 1975 to about 1983. He also served at St. James Major in Westfield and St. John the Evangelist Parish in Buffalo, according to the article.

He was most recently "saying Mass as needed in various parishes since retiring," diocesan spokesman George Richert said.

WKBW News reported that Wolski was appointed in 2003 to serve on a diocesan board to review sexual abuse allegations and determine settlement amounts.