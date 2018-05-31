[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills sign draft pick Harrison Phillips

Bills' third-round draft pick Harrison Phillips signed his four-year rookie contract on Wednesday, leaving just two members of the draft class who have yet to sign.

Phillips, a defensive end from Stanford, received pre-draft comparisons to longtime Bill Kyle Williams.

"I couldn't ever accept that term right now to be compared to somebody as fantastic as Kyle Williams," Phillips said last month. "I think that his career is one that's going to go down in the history books."

The only members of the Bills' eight-player draft class who remain unsigned are quarterback Josh Allen (seventh overall) and cornerback Taron Johnson (fourth round).

Coming Thursday: The Bills wrap up this round of offseason team activity on Thursday. Coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier will meet with the media in the morning.

Bowl with the Bills: Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander's ACES Foundation is hosting a Bowling Benefit from noon to 3 p.m. June 9 at Strikers Lanes in Buffalo. First-round draft picks Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds will be in attendance, along with Alexander and Eddie Yarbrough. Tickets for the fundraiser are $57, representing Alexander's jersey number.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.