Bisons rally, win one for the kids

The Buffalo Bisons sent the children home happy Thursday as they rallied to defeat the Columbus Clippers, 4-3, in 10 innings in an International League baseball game at Coca-Cola Field during the team's annual Kids Day contest.

Tim Lopes' sacrifice fly to right drove in Gift Ngoepe from third with the winning run as the Bisons took two of three from the Clippers to open a six-game homestand.

The new extra-innings rule meant each team started the 10th with a runner at second. The Bisons made a strategic move by having Ngoepe pinch run for Reese McGuire, who was supposed to be the base runner since he made the last out in the ninth for the Herd. Ngoepe moved to third on a chopper to first. After an intentional walk to Ian Parmley, Lopes drove a fly ball to right deep enough for Ngoepe to score.

Photo Gallery: Annual Buffalo Bisons Kids Day

Noteworthy: The Bisons had a 2-0 lead but found themselves trailing by a run entering the bottom of the ninth. They tied it with some help from Columbus, which committed two errors. Lopes reached on a throwing error. Roemon Fields got plunked in the foot trying to bunt. After a sacrifice and intentional walk, Jason Leblebijian's hot shot toward second base rolled far enough away to allow Lopes to score the tying run.

Point of interest: Fields hit three singles and drove in a run during his four at-bats for Buffalo. Lopes finished 2 for 4 with an RBI. ... A crowd of 16,501 attended the annual Kids Day Game which has a late morning start time.

Next: The Herd opens a three-game series at Coca-Cola Field at 7:05 p.m. Friday against Charlotte.