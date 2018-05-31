BERGER, Ruth B.

BERGER - Ruth B. May 27, 1928 to May 28, 2018. Beloved mother of Micheal (Karen), Thomas and the late Joseph (Cynthia) Stadelmeyer; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Angela) Stadelmeyer, Laura (Colin) O'Donnell, Maribeth (Adam) Swendsen and Kristen Stadelmeyer; devoted great-grandmother of Sam and Jillian Stadelmeyer, Ava and Gavin O'Donnell and Noah Swendsen; dear sister of Maria (James) Smith and the late James Berger, Beatrice (late Walter) Evans and John (Carole) Berger. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 9:30 in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, 201 Reist St., Williamsville 14221.