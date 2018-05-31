BELCHER, Kenneth Henry

BELCHER - Kenneth Henry April 24, 2018 at the age of 97. Ken was the devoted and beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Winkelses) Belcher. Dear son of the late Albert and Julia (nee Bahr) Belcher. Brother of Clifford, Arleen, Hazel and Albert Jr. Cherished "Uncle Ken" of Russel, Gary, Carolyn, Mickey, Susan, Gerry and Mike. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, June 2nd at St. Stephens Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Sara Campbell presiding. An Odd Fellows prayer and military honors will be offered. The celebration of Ken's life will continue with a luncheon to follow at the Fairdale Banquet Center. Ken served in the US Coast Guard from 1942 to 1945, operated a heavy crane at Republic Steel and was the owner of K. Belcher Electric. If so desired, donations in Ken's memory may be made to WNY Heroes, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.amigone.com