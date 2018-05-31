As NHL Combine ramps up, Sabres have prospects to examine

As the Buffalo Sabres look toward the future with this week's NHL Scouting Combine, they also have to look back at the 2016 NHL Draft. There is a deadline looming for unsigned prospects.

Teams have two years to sign players drafted from Canadian junior leagues, and the contracts must be complete by June 1. The Sabres do not yet have deals with their final four picks from 2016: defensemen Vojtech Budik and Austin Osmanski, and forwards Brandon Hagel and Vasily Glotov.

It wouldn't be stunning if none were signed, though Budik seems to be on an upward career path. The players were the last ones drafted under former General Manager Tim Murray.

The 2016 Draft, held in Buffalo, was a busy one for the Sabres. They selected 10 players in seven rounds. They've already signed the three big ones, first-rounder Alex Nylander, second-rounder Rasmus Asplund and third-rounder Cliff Pu. There are extended signing deadlines for the other three (forward Brett Murray and defensemen Casey Fitzgerald and Philip Nyberg) because they are in college.

The most recognizable name of the unsigned quartet is Osmanski because he's from East Aurora. Selected in the seventh round, the stay-at-home defenseman totaled one goal and 17 assists in 65 games this season for Mississauga and Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Sabres drafted Budik in the fifth round. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenseman set career highs in goals (14), assists (27) and points (41) in 63 games with Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League. Budik added two goals and five points in seven playoff games.

Hagel experienced a dip in goal production with Red Deer of the WHL. The winger had 31 goals and 71 points in 65 games in 2016-17. He scored 18 times in 56 games this season, though he did set a career high in assists with 41. Hagel added five goals in five playoff games.

Glotov had a short-lived tryout with Rochester following his final season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The seventh-round selection played one game with the Amerks before joining Cincinnati of the ECHL, where he put up one goal and one assist in five games.

Buffalo GM Jason Botterill and his scouting staff are spending this week with the 2018 draft-eligible prospects. NHL teams have been conducting interviews in KeyBank Center, and the Scouting Combine moves to HarborCenter on Saturday for physical testing.

"I just want to show who I am, just be myself," defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, expected to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Sabres on June 22, told NHL.com. "I want to get good results with the testing, but back home in Sweden, we trained to get stronger every day, so I'm confident."

The Combine is not open to the public, but Dahlin will meet with the media Friday afternoon and work out in front of scouts and media Saturday. The results will be posted by NHL Central Scouting at Link.NHL.com/centralscouting/public/.

Saturday's testing will include a jump station to measure the direction, strength and timing of the three-dimensional forces that the athlete produces during hockey-related movement; bench press and pull-ups to test strength; an agility shuttle; and the Wingate bike test to evaluate leg strength and stamina.

"The Combine week is always an interesting event for Central Scouting that seems to go by very quickly," said Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting. "The goal is to present an event that allows NHL personnel to interact with the future stars of our game and assist the NHL clubs in their pursuit of gaining as much knowledge about the draft prospects as possible."