Al-Rasheed Academy in Lackawanna to add high school

Al-Rasheed Academy, an Islamic school in Lackawanna, is accepting applications from ninth-grade students for its new high school set to open in September, according to the school principal.

"Parents have been pushing for a high school in the area because the current Al-Rasheed Academy serves only kindergarten through 8th grade," said Anwar Al-Kalai, principal. "It makes no sense for children to attend Islamic school for nine years and then have no school to attend but public school."

New students will attend ninth grade in Al-Rasheed's two current locations: the boys' academy at 109 Ridge Road and the girls' school at 156 Wilkesbarre St. School officials hope to purchase a separate building for the high school, and have submitted an offer for a building in Lackawanna near Abbott Road, said Al-Kalai.