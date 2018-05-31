Summer 2018: Gusto's guide to Western New York's hottest concerts

Here's your look at what concerts are coming to Western New York this summer.

Skip ahead to July | August | September

JUNE

June 2 / Saturday

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Head and the Heart: 7 p.m. Artpark (sold-out)

June 3 / Sunday

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker: 7:30 p.m. Darien

June 7 / Thursday

Method Man & Redman: 6 p.m. Canalside

June 8 / Friday

Taste of Country: 6 p.m. Coca-Cola Field

Jack White: 8 p.m. Artpark

June 12 / Tuesday

Steven Tyler with the Loving Mary Band: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

June 14 / Thursday

Fitz & the Tantrums and Mikky Ekko: 6 p.m. Canalside

June 16 / Saturday

Kerfuffle: 1:30 p.m. Canalside

June 19 / Tuesday

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Wood Brothers: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

Dead & Company, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti: 7 p.m. Darien

June 21 / Thursday

KISS the Summer Hello: 6 p.m. Canalside

June 22 / Friday

Eddie Money: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs

June 24 / Sunday

Zac Brown Band: 7 p.m. Darien

June 26 / Tuesday

Blue Rodeo, Colin James: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

Poison with Cheap Trick: 7:30 p.m. Darien

June 27 / Wednesday

Dave Matthews Band: 8 p.m. Darien

June 28 / Thursday

Umphrey’s McGee: 6 p.m. Canalside

Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, Brent Cobb: 7 p.m. Darien

June 29 / Friday

Grand Funk Railroad: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs

June 30 / Saturday

Summer Soul Festival with Faith Evans, Eric Benet: 5 p.m. Canalside

JULY

July 1 / Sunday

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt: 7:30 p.m. KeyBank Center

July 3 / Tuesday

Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

Logic, NF, Kyle: 7 p.m. Darien

July 6 / Friday

Blue Oyster Cult 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs

July 7 / Saturday

Vanilla Ice, Dwayne Gretzky: 6 p.m. Canalside

July 10 / Tuesday

Barenaked Ladies, Better than Ezra, KT Tunstall: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

July 12 / Thursday

Arrested Development: 6 p.m. Canalside

July 13 / Friday

Rik Emmett: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Jamey Johnson: 6 p.m. Darien

July 14 / Saturday

The Eagles: 8 p.m. KeyBank Center

July 16 / Monday

Rockin’ at the Knox with Beck: 6 p.m. Albright-Knox

July 17 / Tuesday

Tedeschi Trucks Band: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

July 19 / Thursday

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Beth Hart Band: 6 p.m. Canalside

Vanessa Williams with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: 8 p.m. Artpark

July 20 / Friday

ASIA featuring John Payne: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs

July 21 / Saturday

Lady Antebellum, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson: 7 p.m. Darien

July 22 / Sunday

Kesha & Macklemore: 7 p.m. Darien

July 24 / Tuesday

Gov’t Mule, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

Godsmack and Shinedown: 7 p.m. Darien

July 25 / Wednesday

Warped Tour: Noon Darien

July 26 / Thursday

Father John Misty and Lucy Dacus: 6 p.m. Canalside

July 27 / Friday

Puddle of Mudd: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs

Fleet Foxes: 7 p.m. Artpark

July 28 / Saturday

Ween: 7 p.m. Artpark

July 31 / Tuesday

Brit Floyd: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

AUGUST

Aug. 1 / Wednesday

Portugal. The Man: 7 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 2 / Thursday

Dark Star Orchestra: 6 p.m. Canalside

Aug. 3 / Friday

Three Dog Night: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs

Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, Napalm Death: 5 p.m. Darien

Aug. 4 / Saturday

Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, LANCO: 7 p.m. Darien

Aug. 6 / Monday

Halestorm, In This Moment: 6 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 7 / Tuesday

Chicago, REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m. Darien

Jeff Beck, Ann Wilson: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 8 / Wednesday

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: 8 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 9 / Thursday

Headstones and the Glorious Sons: 6 p.m. Canalside

Lindsey Stirling: 7 p.m. Artpark

Chris Young: 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 10 / Friday

Lee Ann Womack: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs

Jason Aldean with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina: 7 p.m. Darien

Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure and Pepper: 7 p.m. Artpark

ZZ Top: 8:30 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 11 / Saturday

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute: 8 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 12 / Sunday

All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional: 7 p.m. Artpark

Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson: 7 p.m. Darien

Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell: 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 13 / Monday

The Oak Ridge Boys: 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 14 / Tuesday

Midland: 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair

Voodoo Threauxdown with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 16 / Thursday

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town: 7 p.m. Darien

Aug. 17 / Friday

Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Lowest of the Low: 6 p.m. Canalside

Aug. 18 / Saturday

Kidz Bop Live: 6 p.m. Darien

Beyonce and Jay-Z: 7:30 p.m. New Era Field

Aug. 21 / Tuesday

The Spinners. Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 22 / Wednesday

O.A.R., Matt Nathanson: 7 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 24 / Friday

G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo, Murda Beatz: 6:30 p.m. Darien

Aug. 28 / Tuesday

Boy George and Culture Club, B-52s, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey: 6:30 p.m. Artpark

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2 / Sunday

Fall Out Boy, Machine Gun Kelly: 7 p.m. KeyBank Center

Sept. 3 / Monday

Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, Bad Wolves: 6 p.m. Darien

Sept. 5 / Wednesday

Deep Purple and Judas Priest: 7 p.m. Darien

Sept. 7 / Friday

Niall Horan, Maren Morris: 7 p.m. Darien

Sept. 15 / Saturday

Elton John: 8 p.m. KeyBank Center

Sept. 25 / Tuesday

J. Cole with Young Thug: 7:30 p.m. KeyBank Center

Sept. 28 / Friday

Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Wheeler Walker Jr.: 6:30 p.m. Darien