Summer 2018: Gusto's guide to Western New York's hottest concerts
Who's coming, where they're playing and when.
Here's your look at what concerts are coming to Western New York this summer.
Skip ahead to July | August | September
JUNE
June 2 / Saturday
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Head and the Heart: 7 p.m. Artpark (sold-out)
June 3 / Sunday
Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker: 7:30 p.m. Darien
June 7 / Thursday
Method Man & Redman: 6 p.m. Canalside
June 8 / Friday
Taste of Country: 6 p.m. Coca-Cola Field
Jack White: 8 p.m. Artpark
June 12 / Tuesday
Steven Tyler with the Loving Mary Band: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
June 14 / Thursday
Fitz & the Tantrums and Mikky Ekko: 6 p.m. Canalside
June 16 / Saturday
Kerfuffle: 1:30 p.m. Canalside
June 19 / Tuesday
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Wood Brothers: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
Dead & Company, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti: 7 p.m. Darien
June 21 / Thursday
KISS the Summer Hello: 6 p.m. Canalside
June 22 / Friday
Eddie Money: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs
June 24 / Sunday
Zac Brown Band: 7 p.m. Darien
June 26 / Tuesday
Blue Rodeo, Colin James: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
Poison with Cheap Trick: 7:30 p.m. Darien
June 27 / Wednesday
Dave Matthews Band: 8 p.m. Darien
June 28 / Thursday
Umphrey’s McGee: 6 p.m. Canalside
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, Brent Cobb: 7 p.m. Darien
June 29 / Friday
Grand Funk Railroad: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs
June 30 / Saturday
Summer Soul Festival with Faith Evans, Eric Benet: 5 p.m. Canalside
JULY
July 1 / Sunday
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt: 7:30 p.m. KeyBank Center
July 3 / Tuesday
Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
Logic, NF, Kyle: 7 p.m. Darien
July 6 / Friday
Blue Oyster Cult 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs
July 7 / Saturday
Vanilla Ice, Dwayne Gretzky: 6 p.m. Canalside
July 10 / Tuesday
Barenaked Ladies, Better than Ezra, KT Tunstall: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
July 12 / Thursday
Arrested Development: 6 p.m. Canalside
July 13 / Friday
Rik Emmett: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Jamey Johnson: 6 p.m. Darien
July 14 / Saturday
The Eagles: 8 p.m. KeyBank Center
July 16 / Monday
Rockin’ at the Knox with Beck: 6 p.m. Albright-Knox
July 17 / Tuesday
Tedeschi Trucks Band: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
July 19 / Thursday
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Beth Hart Band: 6 p.m. Canalside
Vanessa Williams with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: 8 p.m. Artpark
July 20 / Friday
ASIA featuring John Payne: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs
July 21 / Saturday
Lady Antebellum, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson: 7 p.m. Darien
July 22 / Sunday
Kesha & Macklemore: 7 p.m. Darien
July 24 / Tuesday
Gov’t Mule, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
Godsmack and Shinedown: 7 p.m. Darien
July 25 / Wednesday
Warped Tour: Noon Darien
July 26 / Thursday
Father John Misty and Lucy Dacus: 6 p.m. Canalside
July 27 / Friday
Puddle of Mudd: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs
Fleet Foxes: 7 p.m. Artpark
July 28 / Saturday
Ween: 7 p.m. Artpark
July 31 / Tuesday
Brit Floyd: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
AUGUST
Aug. 1 / Wednesday
Portugal. The Man: 7 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 2 / Thursday
Dark Star Orchestra: 6 p.m. Canalside
Aug. 3 / Friday
Three Dog Night: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs
Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, Napalm Death: 5 p.m. Darien
Aug. 4 / Saturday
Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, LANCO: 7 p.m. Darien
Aug. 6 / Monday
Halestorm, In This Moment: 6 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 7 / Tuesday
Chicago, REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m. Darien
Jeff Beck, Ann Wilson: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 8 / Wednesday
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: 8 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 9 / Thursday
Headstones and the Glorious Sons: 6 p.m. Canalside
Lindsey Stirling: 7 p.m. Artpark
Chris Young: 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 10 / Friday
Lee Ann Womack: 5:30 p.m. Batavia Downs
Jason Aldean with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina: 7 p.m. Darien
Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure and Pepper: 7 p.m. Artpark
ZZ Top: 8:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 11 / Saturday
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute: 8 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 12 / Sunday
All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional: 7 p.m. Artpark
Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson: 7 p.m. Darien
Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell: 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 13 / Monday
The Oak Ridge Boys: 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 14 / Tuesday
Midland: 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
Voodoo Threauxdown with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 16 / Thursday
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town: 7 p.m. Darien
Aug. 17 / Friday
Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Lowest of the Low: 6 p.m. Canalside
Aug. 18 / Saturday
Kidz Bop Live: 6 p.m. Darien
Beyonce and Jay-Z: 7:30 p.m. New Era Field
Aug. 21 / Tuesday
The Spinners. Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 22 / Wednesday
O.A.R., Matt Nathanson: 7 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 24 / Friday
G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo, Murda Beatz: 6:30 p.m. Darien
Aug. 28 / Tuesday
Boy George and Culture Club, B-52s, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey: 6:30 p.m. Artpark
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2 / Sunday
Fall Out Boy, Machine Gun Kelly: 7 p.m. KeyBank Center
Sept. 3 / Monday
Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, Bad Wolves: 6 p.m. Darien
Sept. 5 / Wednesday
Deep Purple and Judas Priest: 7 p.m. Darien
Sept. 7 / Friday
Niall Horan, Maren Morris: 7 p.m. Darien
Sept. 15 / Saturday
Elton John: 8 p.m. KeyBank Center
Sept. 25 / Tuesday
J. Cole with Young Thug: 7:30 p.m. KeyBank Center
Sept. 28 / Friday
Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Wheeler Walker Jr.: 6:30 p.m. Darien
Story topics: Instagram
Share this article