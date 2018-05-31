2 WNY volunteers honored by Office for the Aging

Susan Brazill of Erie County and Virginia Ceretto of Niagara County were among 90 older volunteers from across the state honored by the state Office for the Aging at its annual Older New Yorkers' Day celebration in Albany.

The 90 volunteers aged 55 or older were honored May 22 for volunteering to help others through more than 478 organizations. In Erie County, 32,345 people aged 55 or older donated 17.1 million volunteer hours in 2015, according to the state. Niagara County had 7,593 senior citizens volunteer their services for 4 million hours.

“Older New Yorkers across the state are making their communities the best they can be through their contributions and service,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Older adults contribute billions to New York’s economy through their selfless hours of community service and volunteerism."