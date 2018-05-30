Water Lily Cafe finds new home in Cheektowaga

The former Bowmansville Thai restaurant Water Lily Café is slated to reopen in Cheektowaga.

Owner Kim Suphankomut said he is working to get a new space ready at 3800 Union Road, near the Walden Galleria.

It will be open "hopefully by August, or at least the beginning of September," he said.

This restaurant would be smaller than his former space, with about eight tables, Suphankomut said, for a total of about 20 seats. His plan is for a cafe-style restaurant with fast turnaround.

He expects to apply for a beer and wine license after the place opens.

"We're still contemplating how we're going to do things, but the menu will be similar," he said. One idea would be to offer Asian-style breakfasts.

In the meantime, Suphankomut's food truck, Thai Me Up, is continuing to offer pad Thai and more at events like Larkinville's Food Truck Tuesdays.

