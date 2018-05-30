WALKER, Muriel M. (Kratzenburg)

WALKER - Muriel M.

(nee Kratzenburg)

May 28, 2018, of Grand Island. Wife of the late John E. Walker; mother of Michael J. (Eva), Craig L. (Marjorie) and John C. "Jack" (Margaret) Walker; grandmother of Rick and Christopher Walker, Kimberly (Brandon) Gravino, Nicole (Keith) Lesika, Jason (Laura) and Allison (fiancee Andrew Hetkman) Walker; great-grandmother of Mara and Max Gravino, Leland and Cody Lesika and Isabella Walker; sister of the late Thelma Mafelt and Earl Kratzenburg. Friends may call Friday 4-6 PM followed by prayers at 6 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.