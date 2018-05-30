WACLAWEK, Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Kempkes)

May 28, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Waclawek, Sr. Devoted mother of Beth (Dennis) O'Brien, Mary Jo (David) Philleo, Barbara (Cheryl Reinhardt) Waclawek, Frank A. "Buddy" (Liz), Gerard "Gerry" and Thomas "Tom" (Lynn) Waclawek and the late Margaret "Marge" Ricketts. Mother-in-law of David Ricketts. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Paula Cooperdock. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Friday, June 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 2nd at 9 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory to Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels or Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com