VENTRY, William G., Jr.

VENTRY - William G., Jr. Of Youngstown, May 28, 2018, at age 83. Husband of Maureen (nee Suitor) Ventry; father of Michael R. (Teresa) Ventry, Peter Ventry, Katherine M. Ventry, and Theresa L. Ventry; brother of Robert (Bonnie) Ventry, David (Joy) Ventry, Marie (late Leonard) Leone, Judy (Ralph) Manfredi, and the late James Ventry, Joseph "Enjoy" (Tillie) Ventry, and Richard (Marion) Ventry; grandfather of Benjamin and Jacqueline Ventry, Elizabeth (Dan) Nielsen, and Carly Ventry; great-grandfather of Lily Ventry; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., North Fourth and Ridge Sts., Lewiston on Wednesday from 7-9 PM and Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Bernard's RC Church, 218 Hinman St., Youngstown on Friday, June 1, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company and the American Heart Association. For online registry, please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com