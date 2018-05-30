UB's center makes Rimington Watch List

University at Buffalo center James O’Hagan, a two-time third team All-Mid-American Conference selection, was named to the Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List.

The award honoring the nation’s top center in college football is named for former Nebraska All-America center Dave Rimington, who later played for the Cincinnati Bengals.

O’Hagan of Seaford, L.I., has been an anchor on the Bulls’ offensive line for the last three years, starting every game in his career. This is the third straight year he has been named to the Rimington Watch List.