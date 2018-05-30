Top 5 takeaways in key network time periods from May sweeps
Here are the top five takeaways after looking at the local ratings during the May sweeps for broadcast network shows in the early morning, evening news and late-night talk shows.
*The firing of anchor Charlie Rose from "CBS This Morning" in November after sexual misconduct allegations has hurt WIVB-TV's (Channel 4) ratings for the two-hour program.
*The departure of anchor Matt Lauer from NBC's "Today" in November after allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior hasn't hurt Channel 2's ratings for the two-hour program.
*"CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor isn't receiving a Buffalo Bump from his hometown market but he has closed the ratings gap on first place "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" here.
*The "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" isn't as popular here as it was a year ago when his nightly bashing of President Trump helped him soar over "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
*Viewers in the age 18-49 and 25-54 demographics are leaving Colbert and Fallon, but staying with or starting to view ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Let's start in the morning.
*NBC's "Today," which now has Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as co-anchors, remains first with a 6.5 rating on Channel 2, which is a gain of 0.3 points from a year ago. Its demographics also have improved from a year ago.
*"CBS This Morning," which now has John Dickerson joining Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King as anchors, slipped from second place a year ago to third with a 2.4 rating on Channel 4. That's a full point lower than a year ago. Its demographics also took a hit.
*CBS' loss is ABC's gain. "Good Morning America" averaged a 3.8 rating on WKBW-TV (Channel 7), 0.7 higher than a year ago, and now is in second place. Its demographics also have improved.
*Nationally, "GMA" is No. 1 in viewers, while "Today" has slightly stronger demographics.
Now on to local results in the evening news battle.
Holt's newscast remains No. 1 with a 7.8 average rating on Channel 2 that is down 1.5 points from a year ago. It also has declining demographics.
Glor's newscast is No. 2 with a 7.0 rating, down 0.4 from a year ago when Scott Pelley was the anchor. In other words, Glor's newscast has fewer viewers but has cut Holt's lead almost in half from a year ago. It also has improved the 18-49 demographic. It is only a tenth of a point behind Holt's newscast here in that demo after being almost a point behind a year ago.
However, "ABC's World News with David Muir," which wins nationally in viewers, is the only newscast here that improved its household rating from a year ago. It now has a 5.2 rating on Channel 7, up from a 4.9. However, its demographics have declined from a year ago.
Nationally, Muir's newscast averaged a 5.2 household rating, Holt's a 5.0 and Glor's a 3.8.
In late-night Colbert narrowly beats Fallon in household ratings here, 2.6-2.5, after almost beating him by a point a year ago and being ahead in the 18-49 demo then. Fallon wins that important demo now, with Kimmel edging out Colbert for second place. (I do not have national numbers yet.)
The big news in late-night is the number of age 18-49 viewers that Nielsen claims are abandoning the talk shows. I say "Nielsen claims" because it now measures the demographics differently by finding a household in Buffalo that compares to a household in bigger markets.
In May of 2017, the three late-night shows had a combined 2.7 rating points in the age 18-49. This May, they had a combined 1.6 points. That's a decline of 40 percent. Colbert's viewership in the demo dropped from a 1.2 to 0.4, a decline of 60 percent.
That is no laughing matter.
