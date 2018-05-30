Tonawanda Kids Fishing Derby set for June 16

The 23rd Annual City of Tonawanda Parks and Recreation Department Free Kids Fishing Derby is on the calendar for June 16. And once again it will be held on the banks of the Niagara River out of Niawanda Park, River Road, City of Tonawanda, from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration will take place at the bandshell starting at 8 a.m. with an awards ceremony set for 11:30 a.m.

This fun contest will be handing out more than $8,000 in prizes and giveaways. Age groups are 7 years of age and under, 8 to 10 years, 11 to 13 years and 14 to 16 years of age. Remember that 16-year-old anglers must carry a fishing license. In addition to a fishing contest, there will also be a casting contest, a fish bowl contest and some other fun activities to keep everyone’s interest.