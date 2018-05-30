Things to do in Western New York: May 31

5 p.m. at 55 E. Huron St. Free to attend.

After three years, the downtown brewery-restaurant's best-selling styles are available widely in markets and bars. But for its birthday party, it's breaking out the rare stuff, limited-edition beers you're unlikely to see again in one place.

Rarities available will include Passion Fruit Hayburner, Orange Blossom Honey Ale and bourbon-barrel-aged Towpath 2017. Plus food specials including Brewben Tots, and live music from jam band Gravy. - Andrew Galarneau

Showings of "Carrie" at 7:30 and 9:40 p.m. at Amherst Dipson Theatre (3500 Main St., Amherst), but the costume festivities begin at 6. Tickets are $10 in advance here.

It will be an unforgettable night at the prom. “Terrors Prom” opens the closing night festivities in season four of the Thursday Night Terrors film series. Wear your favorite gown or a tux to walk the red carpet, have your photo taken and enter the Terrors Prom King and Queen Contest. Music is by DJ Nelson Rivera.

It’s followed by the original 1976 film version of Stephen King’s “Carrie” with its famous prom scene. Get there early to make the most of the prom. - Toni Ruberto

5 to 7:30 p.m. in Curtiss Hotel (210 Franklin St.). Free to attend, first 50 people in receive a free drink.

Few downtown spots offer as much summer-soaked glamour as the rooftop deck of the newly refurbished Curtiss Hotel, a spot to see, be seen and take in sprawling views of the downtown streetscape.

That's the idea behind the latest Out for Business event, a monthly get-together for members of Buffalo's LGBTQ community looking to network with one another. Urge 2 Merge, a series of events for lesbian and bisexual women, joins the fray.

All are welcome to this Pride Week meetup. - Colin Dabkowski