The Briefing: The view from Trump country, my hometown

ELKLAND, Pa. – My high school is a vacant lot now, as is most of the land once occupied by the tannery where my father worked.

But the people I know here, my friends and family, remain the same. They work hard, or worked hard all the way into retirement. A lot of them go to church every weekend. A lot of them raised kids who, like me, left for opportunities that just can't be found in the gorgeous green hills and valleys of Pennsylvania's Northern Tier.

I spent part of Memorial Day weekend here, as I always do, visiting friends and family living and dead. In other words, I spent part of Memorial Day weekend in Trump country.

Tioga County, Pa., is definitely that. Republican Donald Trump carried Tioga County with nearly 75 percent of the vote in 2016, compared to Democrat Hillary Clinton's measly 21 percent. This has long been Republican territory, but Clinton did 10 points worse here than President Barack Obama did in his 2012 re-election campaign.

And, in listening to people here talk about politics on this visit and others, it's easy for me to see why. A lot of people here saw Clinton as emblematic of a Democratic Party that has made itself seem irrelevant or even threatening to the way of life in rural America.

Understanding that begins with understanding what happened to the local economy in places like Elkland, the one-stoplight town of 1,800 or so people where I grew up. When I was a kid, dads worked in the tanneries in Elkland and Westfield or at the Corning Glass or Ingersoll Rand factories just across the state line. The tanneries closed decades ago, and the other factories downsized, meaning the odds of landing a good union job after high school have shrunk dramatically in these parts.

To hear people here tell it, government did nothing about it – not when the Elkland tannery closed in the early 1970s, not when the other factories closed or shrank, not when the valley's dairy farmers gave up and sold out, not when so many kids started moving away. And the Democratic Party is the party of government.

Sure, Democrats like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama talked about jobs, but people here saw a big uptick in employment only once in recent years: during the fracking boom in the early part of this decade. The Tioga County unemployment rate fell by nearly 3 percentage points between March 2010 and March 2012, only to shoot up 2 points the next year when the gas drillers finished drilling.

Some people here think that fracking boom left something devastating in its wake: the opioid epidemic. It's probably a coincidence that opioids came to Tioga County at the same time as gas company workers from out of state and south of the border, but some people here associate the two, and they hate what the influx of drugs has done to communities where everybody used to keep their doors unlocked.

Comparatively speaking, Tioga County is by no means an opioid hotbed. Its overdose death rate ranked 57th out of Pennsylvania's 65 counties in 2016.

Even so, the influx of drugs has utterly changed things here. When I suggested holding our high school reunion in the park where I played as a child, a friend told me: No way, the pushers hang out there now. And never before did people in these parts have to worry about finding a drug-addled stranger hanging out on their front porch, but just that happened recently to some folks I know here.

They live about a half-hour away from the nearest state police barracks. That's par for the course in much of rural America – so people in and around Elkland, like people in small towns and the countryside everywhere, often keep a pistol handy just in case. They think they might need it.

That being the case, a lot of people here roll their eyes at the notion of gun control. Kids get a day off of school for the start of deer season, and plenty of hunters proudly display their trophies in their living rooms. It's been that way forever. So a lot of people here think the National Rifle Association isn't just trying to protect their guns. They think the NRA is trying to protect their way of life from Democrats who want to change it by demonizing guns and making them harder to buy.

A lot of the same people are just as offended by the Democratic Party's now almost-uniform support of legalized abortion. I know several people from rural Pennsylvania who left the party over that issue alone over the years. To a lot of people in and around Elkland, a "choice" is whether to head to the Ridge Runner or P&J's Restaurant for lunch. To people who have learned to cherish life at home and at church, the Democrats' talk of abortion as a "choice" is an abomination.

Obviously, then, any Democrat will have trouble making inroads in a place like Tioga County, but Hillary Clinton made herself more trouble than most. People here heard her campaign slogans – "I'm With Her" and "Stronger Together" – and thought: what the heck is she talking about? Whatever it was, it seemed to have nothing to do with small town America.

Trump, meantime, talked about the old times, about bringing back the factories and about building a wall at the Mexican border – which a lot of Trump voters saw not as a way to keep the Mexicans out, but as a way to keep the drugs out.

People here seem sort of reluctant to talk about Trump now. Of course, a lot of people here watch Fox News, so they get a different take on the president than they would get from CNN or the networks or the newspapers. So perhaps it's telling that in several conversations with people all around Tioga County last weekend, I never heard the words "Russia" or "special counsel."

I did, however, hear something that I think may be a widely shared sentiment in towns like Elkland all across America.

"I'm really enjoying watching Trump wreak havoc," one friend told me.

American government may be working for the career politicians, but it's gotten so big that it's outgrown the limited mission the Founding Fathers set for it, my friend said. That's why he likes watching Trump try to beat the federal government into submission.

Plenty of other people enjoy watching that, too, my friend added, which is why he thinks Trump will probably win a second term in 2020.