Taste of Buffalo announces restaurants, food trucks, wineries for 2018

The Taste of Buffalo is a signature local event that lines Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue with booths representing restaurants and other vendors, while food trucks and wineries - doling out wildly popular wine slushies - also take part.

Festival organizers have announced 59 participants for its 2018 festival, which runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 7 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 8, in a news release.

Individual food items range between two and 10 tickets (each ticket is 50 cents), and they're sold in $5 sheets at three booths stationed around the event's periphery.

For those seeking out deals, Tops Markets will pre-sale $10 and $50 vouchers, with the latter accompanied by four non-alcoholic beverages (it's almost always hot on festival day, and you'll be grateful when you don't have to spend $5 on water).

As a key, first-timers are in bold and food trucks are italicized.

1. #getfried Fry Café (Buffalo)

2. A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard (Ransomville)

3. Alex’s Place (Batavia)

4. Anderson's Frozen Custard (Amherst)

5. Bavarian Nut Company (Buffalo)

6. Black & Blue Steak and Crab (Amherst)

7. Bravo! Cucina Italiana (Cheektowaga)

8. BW’s Barbecue (Blasdell)

9. Caribbean Experience (Buffalo)

10. Carmine’s (East Amherst)

11. Cecelia’s Ristorante (Elmwood Village)

12. Cheesecake Guy Food Truck

13. The Cheesy Chick Food Truck

14. Chiavetta’s BBQ Takeout (Lockport)

15. Chrusciki Bakery (Lancaster)

16. Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Café (Clarence Center)

17. Danny’s Restaurant (Orchard Park)

18. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que (Buffalo)

19. Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles Food Truck

20. Fat Bob’s Smokehouse (Buffalo)

21. The Flaming Fish Food Truck

22. India Gate (Buffalo)

23. J & L Boulevard BBQ Food Truck

24. Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill (Cheektowaga)

25. Just Pizza Food Truck

26. Lloyd Taco Truck

27. Local Kitchen and Beer Bar (Buffalo)

28. Louie’s Hot Dogs (Tonawanda)

29. Merritt Estate Winery (Forestville)

30. Mineo & Sapio Street Eats Food Truck

31. Mister Pizza (Buffalo)

32. Niagara Café (Buffalo)

33. Niagara Landing Wine Cellars (Lockport)

34. Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream (Hamburg)

35. Original Crunch Roll Factory (Amherst)

36. Osteria 166 (Buffalo)

37. Patina 250 (Buffalo)

38. Paula’s Donuts (Tonawanda)

39. Pizza Amore’ The Wood Fired Way (Grand Island)

40. Riverstone Grill (Grand Island)

41. Rolling Cannoli Truck

42. Ru’s Pierogi Food Truck

43. Saigon Café (Buffalo)

44. Salvatore's Italian Gardens (Depew)

45. Schnitzel & Co. (East Amherst)

46. SEAR (Buffalo)

47. Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill (Buffalo)

48. Stack Burger (West Seneca)

49. Souped Up Food Truck

50. Spring Lake Winery (Lockport)

51. Sun Cuisines (Buffalo and Williamsville)

52. Sweet Melody’s (East Amherst)

53. T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria (Tonawanda)

54. Taste of Siam (Buffalo)

55. Three Brothers Wineries and Estates (Geneva)

56. Venus Greek & Mediterranean (Amherst)

57. Victorianbourg Wine Estate (Wilson)

58. Vin-Chet Gluten Free Bakery (Snyder)

59. Water Lily Café (Cheektowaga)

