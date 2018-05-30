Sweet Jenny's becomes a destination for ice cream and more

It’s official. Ice cream season is here. But for Sweet Jenny’s it began even before Memorial Day.

At the first taste of spring, customers were lining up at the Williamsville Water Mill for a taste of homemade, handcrafted ice cream. A wide variety of flavors, ranging from Jack Daniel's to Smurf, coupled with the setting, creates an experience that draws families, tour groups and more to the 207-year-old building with a rich manufacturing history.

Owners Howard and Tara Cadmus, who also own Oh Pour L'Amour Du Chocolat in Amherst, have created a destination at Sweet Jenny’s. The ice cream business was founded in 1985, and the couple purchased it in 2011.

In 2014, they bought the Mill and began their quest to create an ice cream experience for visitors with a viewing window to see production of chocolates and ice cream up close.

Question: Is ice cream season off to a good start?

Howard: We’re in a very unique position being at the Mill - every year we see it grow. The lines we have and the crowds already this year are incredible. It was so cold this year for a long time. As soon as the weather broke it was ridiculously busy.

Q: How do you try to mix things up with ice cream flavors?

Howard: We’re making some unique flavors like Jack Daniels that are popular with a lot of people. We still have our staples like orange chocolate and salted caramel truffle.

Tara: We have 12 standard flavors that never change and then we have a rotating selection of more than 1,000 flavors. I don’t want to say they are by food group, but sort of – we always have an alcohol flavor like Jack Daniel's or chocolate Cabernet or a kid's flavor like Smurf or cookie dough. There are also ice cream cakes, pies and take-out pints and quarts.

Howard: This year we have a vegan made with coconut milk. My favorite is Oreo cheesecake. I’m addicted to it.

Q: Is there an advantage to making the ice cream on-site?

Tara: Everything is made in the kitchen on the left side of the Mill. The building is more than 200-years-old and you can watch it being made as you walk through the door.

You get the ice cream fresh right where it’s made. There’s no transportation from a manufacturing facility. It can’t get any fresher.

Q: Has the creation of the production room bought in new visitors?

Howard: We get big groups like Girl Scout tours. We had a group of kids from Buffalo come in. We can teach them how to make chocolate-covered popcorn or nonpareils. The building is 207-years-old. It has a rich history so we get tours and groups and buses and shopping tours and excursions.

Q: How else have you tried to enhance the ice cream experience?

Howard: The fact that it’s made here and people can watch the process sets us apart. It’s the one thing we do that’s different so kids and people want to come – we create an experience. It’s not just an afterthought like, “Let’s stop for ice cream after dinner.”

We have an outdoor plaza with chalk and doggy friendly areas and the park and the comic book store, 1811 Comics and toys and an arcade. There is an incredible selection of hard to find retro candy, too.

Tara: We are a destination.

INFO: Sweet Jenny’s, 56 East Spring St., Williamsville. 631-2424. Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.