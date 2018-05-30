SWEENEY, Marie (Castanza)

SWEENEY - Marie (nee Castanza)

May 28, 2018 of West Seneca, NY. Wife of James Michael Sweeney; dearest mother of Claudine (Michael) Budzinski, Michael James (Tina DiRienzo), Chad (Ashley), and Matthew (Alicia) Sweeney; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren; dear sister of Michael Jr. (Terry) Castanza and the late Gary (Patrice) Castanza. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph University Parish Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com