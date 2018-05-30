St. Joe's, Canisius even Georgetown Cup series

Both semifinal series in the Georgetown Cup baseball playoffs will go to a Game 3 today to decide who will play in the championship series starting on Monday at Coca-Cola Field.

No. 1 seed St. Joe’s and No. 2 Canisius each avenged a Game 1 loss with victories Wednesday.

The Marauders outslugged St. Mary’s, 12-10, in Lancaster while Canisius, playing as the away team, edged St. Francis, 4-3, in eight innings at Delaware Park.

"We usually don’t give up that many runs, but they swung the bats today," said St. Joe’s coach Paul Nasca of the host Lancers. Before Wednesday, the most runs against the Marauders was seven by St. Mary’s in a 12-7 St. Joe’s win on May 14.

A three-run sixth inning highlighted by Will Carlone’s two-run triple was the difference Wednesday. The big hit by Carlone, a junior, followed a leadoff double by Andrew Crane, a walk to Vince Capolupo and a double by Alex Zulia.

Alex Depczynski pitched the fourth and fifth inning to get credit with the win.

St. Joe’s had 14 hits and the Lancers 10.

St. Mary’s will play at St. Joe’s with a 4:30 p.m. start.

Podlas saves Canisius win

Clutch relief pitching by senior Jacob Podlas in the eighth inning featured in the Canisius victory over the Red Raiders.

The Crusaders took the lead with a run in the top of the eighth. Steve Skomra led off with a single, moved up on a sacrifice by Vincent Ventura and scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt.

In the bottom of the eighth, St. Francis put runners at first and second against Canisius starter Brian Herrmann.

Podlas came on and saved it by shutting down the threat with a pop fly, a strikeout and a fly ball to center.

Andrew Michalski had three hits for St. Francis.

Canisius and St. Francis will play Game 3 today at 4 p.m. at Delaware Park.

Quakers win NY rugby title

Orchard Park won its fourth consecutive New York State girls rugby championship on Monday, defeating Play Rugby USA Academy, 33-31. OP’s opponent draws its squad from the five boroughs of New York City.

Senior Amanda Erie scored on a try and Emily Henrich scored four tries and kicked four conversions for Orchard Park.

City Honors was third in the state playoffs.

Both Orchard Park and Honors had played in the National Invitational Tournament earlier this month in Murfreesboro, Tenn. OP defeated Moon Area (Pa.) before losing to Catholic Memorial (Wis.) in the semifinals and to Divine Savior Holy Angels of Milwaukee in the third-place game in Division I.

City Honors won the fifth-place game over South Mecklenburg (N.C.), 34-19, after losses to Broken Arrow (Okla.) and McMinn (Tenn.).

WSW’s Makowski signs with Fisher

West Seneca West softball standout Rachel Makowski has signed a letter of intent with St. John Fisher. Makowski was a first team All-ECIC I outfield selection in 2017.