SINICKI, Florence (Pappas)

SINICKI - Florence (nee Pappas)

In Schenectady, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY, May 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Giulio Federici and Edward Sinicki; sister of Christ (Leah) Pappas and the late Irene (Harry) Hoffman; loving aunt of Richard (Carol), Timothy (Sharon), Christian (Erin), Michael (Alyssa)Pappas, Judy (Frank) Angilella, Tom (Carol) Salli and the late Joan Santora Gaggiano; great-aunt of Thomas Dean Santora, Scott Gaggiano, Dominic Salli, Frank Angilella II and Julie Angilella. Friends may call Friday from 3-7PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 262 N. Main St. Angola, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM.