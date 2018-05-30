Reader challenge: Show us your colorful front door

We have seen purple front doors. Bright green doors. Pink doors. And lots of red doors. Maybe it’s our long, dark winters but people in Western New York aren’t afraid to take a spin on the color wheel when choosing a show-stopping color for their front door.

Think you have a real stunner? Email a photo to homeandstyle@buffnews.com. We plan to have readers vote for their top choice from a few of our favorites so check back soon.

A few details: Only submit a photo of your own door – not that of a neighbor or total stranger – and your house should be somewhere in Western New York.

Before we publish the No. 1 pick, we will reach out to you so we can share a little more information about the door to our readers. We will include your name and the town, village or city in which you live. We will not publish the exact street address, but keep in mind that a house number may be visible in the photo, however.

There is a deadline: We need the door photos by 6 p.m. June 4. You can expect to see more reader challenges in the future.