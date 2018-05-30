SETEL, Eugene M.

SETEL - Eugene M. Of Williamsville,NY on May 29, 2018, husband of the late Susan W. Setel; father of Drorah, Philip W. (Cynthia), and Ayah Setel; grandfather of Katherine, Benjamin, Isabel, Claire, Madeline, Jalia, and Imara; brother of the late Ruth S. Brock Funeral services will be held at Congregation Havurah, 6320 Main St., Williamsville on Thursday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Park School of Buffalo, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, or the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies. The family be observing a period of mourning at the home of Richard and Katherine Gordon, 309 Lincoln Parkway on Thursday and Saturday (4:30-7:30 PM) and on Friday (2:00-4:00 PM). Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.