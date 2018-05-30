Schumer to seek funds to improve Niagara Falls airport operations

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Wednesday that he would seek federal money to help pay for improvements at Niagara Falls International Airport.

Earlier this year, Congress passed a federal spending bill that included $4.35 billion for the Airport Improvement Program. The program received a $1 billion increase to be used for security, capacity and environmental improvements. Schumer wants some of the funding for better airfield operations at Niagara Falls International Airport, including improvements to runways, taxiways and signs.

“These improvement projects at Niagara Falls International Airport are essential for the safety of air travelers and smooth functioning of the regional economy – and they support the vital, new tanker mission at nearby Niagara Falls Reserve Station, which is why I am pushing to secure newly available federal grants to make it happen," Schumer said.