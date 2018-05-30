SABIA, Samuel C. "Sonny"

May 28, 2018- Beloved husband of Lorraine C. (nee Ellis) Sabia. Devoted father of Frank W. and Samuel C. Jr. (Leslie) Sabia. Cherished Pa Pa of Dominick, Julia and Emily. Loving son of the late Frank and Angeline (nee Ameroso) Sabia. Dear brother of Anita (late Jim) Costello. Also survived by many wonderful family and friends. Sam was a veteran of the US Army. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. on Friday, June 1 at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at Church. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.