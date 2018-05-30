Reporters' Notebook: May 30, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite phrase from the “Man of a Thousand Voices,” Mel Blanc, born on this date in 1908, “Thufferin’ Thuckatash!”

TUNING UP – The eighth annual Wednesday Night Summer Concert Series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St., with the local band SuperCharger playing rock, dance and party music. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed, but no coolers. For a full schedule, visit thevalleycenter.com.

PEN IN HAND – Local author John Schreier, who’s been an English teacher in West Seneca’s high schools and at Trocaire College, will visit Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road, for a book signing at 6 p.m. Friday. One of his stories in included in a recently-published anthology of crime fiction, “Noirville: Tales from the Dark Side.” For more info, visit dogearsbookstore.org.

OPEN WIDE – Because many veterans are not eligible for Veterans Administration dental benefits, Aspen Dental is offering free dental care for veterans at four Western New York locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 through its Healthy Mouth Movement program.

The Aspen Dental offices (and numbers to call for appointments) are at 3018 Route 417, Olean (202-0218); 7526 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls (371-1005); 1730 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 300, Town of Tonawanda (220-8083); and 1060 McKinley Mall, Blasdell (249-6475). For more info, visit HealthyMouthMovement.com.

LOOKING AHEAD – Reservations are needed by Friday for the 13th annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday in St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church-North Ridge, 4169 Church Road, Cambria. All veterans and their families are invited. Call 433-9014.

FORE! – There’s a choice of two tournaments this season for golfers to support Sasi, which provides services for people with disabilities.

The first is June 11 at Gowanda Country Club, 2623 Brown St., Collins, with registration at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start at 10. Fee is $125 and includes lunch at the turn, a prime rib dinner and one hour of open bar.

The second is July 13 at the Links at Ivy Ridge, 12221 Main St., Akron, with registration and lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Fee is $140 and includes lunch and dinner, a gift and one hour of open bar.

When play begins at Ivy Ridge, non-golfers can finish lunch and take Sasi’s annual Wine Tour, a visit to vintners on the Niagara Wine Trail in a limo bus stocked with beverages and snacks. The tour will rejoin the golfers for dinner, prizes and raffles. Fee is $140, including lunch, dinner and beverages. To register for all events, call 805-1555 or visit sasinc.org.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Marie Smith Fitzgerald, Jack Hurley, Alwin “Butch” O’Donnell, Rev. Craig Pridgen, Hellen Calloway, Geraldine Diggs, Amy Zinni, Gian Halt, Patricia Woloszyn, Erin Wiles, Peggy McKenna, Carol Doino, Ronald Swiatkowski, Carmen James Riggs, Tom DeSantis, Evan Snyder, Fred J. Siegel Jr., Elyse Morlock and Patty Ellen McDonald Russell.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.